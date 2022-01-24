Your account has been succesfully created.
PALESTINE SYRIA

Fatah keeps lead over Hamas in race for Damascus

Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General of the Fatah Central Committee, was in Damascus on 10 January 2022.
© Mohamad Torokman/Reuters
In search of external sponsors, the two Palestinian factions intend to take advantage of Syria's return to grace and enlist its support. Both Hamas and Fatah are keen to ingratiate themselves with Damascus, but Mahmoud Abbas's party is currently leading the way. [...] (537 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading
LEBANON SYRIA 13/09/2021

Syrian Lebanese Higher Council reboots under Abbas Ibrahim's close eye 

After keeping informal communication lines between Syria and Lebanon open, the Lebanese spy chief was able to arrange the two neighbours' first official meeting in Damascus in a decade on 4 September. But he had not expected the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council to use the opportunity to relaunch its activities. [...]
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar.
© Youssef Badawi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

