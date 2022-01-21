Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
LEBANON SYRIA

Spy chiefs Abbas Ibrahim and Tony Saliba at daggers drawn over relations with Syria

The head of the General Security Directorate, Abbas Ibrahim, and his counterpart from State Security, Tony Saliba.
The head of the General Security Directorate, Abbas Ibrahim, and his counterpart from State Security, Tony Saliba. © Youssef Badawi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP - Lebanese State Security
Abbas Ibrahim, who seems to have been omnipresent since Michel Aoun became president in 2016, has kept control since then of Lebanon's relations with neighbouring Syria. This alliance of circumstance is being superceded, however, by religious loyalities, driven by the resurgence of personal ambitions, which have opened up the road to Damascus for State Security director Tony Saliba. [...] (525 words)
Issue dated 21/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
LEBANON SYRIA 13/09/2021

Syrian Lebanese Higher Council reboots under Abbas Ibrahim's close eye 

After keeping informal communication lines between Syria and Lebanon open, the Lebanese spy chief was able to arrange the two neighbours' first official meeting in Damascus in a decade on 4 September. But he had not expected the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council to use the opportunity to relaunch its activities. [...]
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar.
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar. © Youssef Badawi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

