PAKISTAN

Islamabad tries to force Pakistani Talibans back to the border following truce breakdown

Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence believed that it could bring the country's Talibans back into line by organising a truce. Now that the truce has been broken, however, spy chiefs are concentrating on securing Pakistan's border with Afghanistan at the risk of alienating their allies in Kabul. [...] (342 words)
Issue dated 21/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

