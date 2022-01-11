Your account has been succesfully created.
GERMANY

Germany launches new foreign intelligence watchdog, UKr

The BND, the foreign intelligence service, which had already been subject to heavy parliamentary supervision, has been under the control of a new administrative control body since the beginning of the year. This body focuses on the BND's technical side. [...] (228 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2022
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU). © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
GERMANY 20/09/2021

Shape of post-Merkel intelligence fuels debate in chancellor race 

With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Germany launches new foreign intelligence watchdog, UKr 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!