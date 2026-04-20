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The Agencies' Gazette
Moscow and Tehran snub Monaco, Geopolitical briefing at the DGSE, US cryptology

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2 min read Lire en français

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

MonacoRussia and Iran shun world military games body

FranceGeopolitical briefing at the DGSE

USUS Army cryptanalysts to be honoured

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The Agencies' Gazette
US agencies hiring, Élysée Palace foreign unit changes, Vietnam PM post between two, PNAT loses in court

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesMajor agencies resume gradual recruitment

FranceGulf ambassador gears up for Élysée Palace post

VietnamPower struggle for PM position

FranceCourt overturns refusal to grant clearance to PNAT contract worker
LogoSubscribers only 16.02.2026

The Agencies' Gazette
NSA head's confirmation, Syrian spymaster's sister, DGSI and Tracfin in Corsica, CCP eyes European talents, Comcyber-MI exit

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesEnd to NSA's interim period in sight

SyriaSister of Syrian spy chief no longer in prison

FranceTracfin and DGSI mobilised to tackle organised crime in Corsica

ChinaCCP targets hiring of European experts

FranceStart-up Flowdesk pinches from Comcyber-MI
LogoSubscribers only 26.01.2026

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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