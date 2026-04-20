Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
MonacoRussia and Iran shun world military games body
FranceGeopolitical briefing at the DGSE
USUS Army cryptanalysts to be honoured
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US Treasury intel and AI, US Air Force in Paris, CCP pragmatic, DGSE jury's AI critiques
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTreasury intelligence seeks to expand AI use
FranceUS Air Force steps up Paris presence
ChinaBeijing remains pragmatic despite postponed Trump trip
FranceAI scores poorly with DGSE recruiters
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US agencies hiring, Élysée Palace foreign unit changes, Vietnam PM post between two, PNAT loses in court
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesMajor agencies resume gradual recruitment
FranceGulf ambassador gears up for Élysée Palace post
VietnamPower struggle for PM position
FranceCourt overturns refusal to grant clearance to PNAT contract worker
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French and US services still on good terms despite Trump turbulence
French services and Trump's return (3/3). Faced with White House unpredictability, the French intelligence community is trying to adapt. This final episode looks at the challenges that the major upheaval brought about by Trump's presidency has posed for the French interior ministry.
The Agencies' Gazette
NSA head's confirmation, Syrian spymaster's sister, DGSI and Tracfin in Corsica, CCP eyes European talents, Comcyber-MI exit
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.