Russia
SVR management reshuffle
Several senior officials in Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) have been replaced.
Russia's GRU military intelligence service had been the main interlocutor in informal talks with Kyiv until now, but representatives of Moscow's SVR foreign intelligence service made an appearance at the latest round of discussions, held in Abu Dhabi.
