UNITED STATES PAKISTAN

Imran Khan employs ex-CIA agent to liaise with Washington

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to garner support in Washington.
Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is campaigning to regain the power he lost in April 2022, continues to get US support US with the help of Robert Grenier, the CIA's former Islamabad bureau chief who is now a multitask consultant. [...] (496 words)
Issue dated 23/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

