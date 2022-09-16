Minsk seeks to forge French connections
Belarus' President Lukashenko has launched secret diplomatic initiatives in Europe to hedge his bets in the event of a Russian defeat in Ukraine. [...]
Besides their political function, Western sanctions against Moscow have taken on high stakes for security - both for NATO analysts seeking to assess the potential resilience of Russia's strategic industries and for Ukraine, which is keeping a close eye on Russia's emerging alternative trade routes. [...]
Rival factions of the Belarusian opposition in exile have openly descended into infighting, accusing each other of collusion with foreign intelligence or even with the government in Minsk. Meanwhile, armed groups continue to plot the regime's downfall. [...]
A group of Belarusian volunteers, Kalinovsky, is defending Ukrainian territory against Russian forces. Together with the Bypol organisation, it is also preparing for a new regime once Alexander Lukashenko is gone, in liaison with the Warsaw diaspora. [...]
Smear campaigns, orchestrated leaks and a coup plot: with Belarus' role in the war in Ukraine in the balance, the country's political and security elite have been struggling to have President Alexander Lukashenko's ear and the support of the intelligence services. [...]