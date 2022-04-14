Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED KINGDOM

Former Saudi defence business supremo Khaled bin Sultan battles on in London courts

Saudi prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Saudi prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. © Abaca Press/Alamy
The slow dissolution of the empire of the Sultan branch of the Saud family continues. The son of the late Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who is in disgrace in Riyadh, is still hoping to make a comeback using money he claims is due from his former trusted financial affairs manager in London. [...] (556 words)
Issue dated 14/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
