CHINA FRANCE

New group OFNRS promoting China's BRI in France tied to presidential hopeful Zemmour

An association promoting the Belt and Road Initiative in France has been increasingly busy releasing publications targeting French academic and political circles to spread a positive narrative on China's actions abroad. [...] (468 words)
Issue dated 07/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
