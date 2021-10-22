Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

In Viginum's shadows, 'state start-up' Disinfo fights fake news for French foreign ministry

Hosted by the ministry's "digital ambassador", Disinfo, which develops open-source tools to monitor disinformation, was created in April 2019 by national security directorate SGDSN's inter-ministerial anti-fake news task force. As such, it represents the "soft power" component of the French government's efforts to counter disinformation. [...] (491 words)
Issue dated 22/10/2021

