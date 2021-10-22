Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Founded by British Indian Lyric Jain, anti-fake news company Logically is currently growing fast in India. It has positioned itself in the country's sizeable market for securing elections against information manipulation. Its task is a tricky one, however, given that the supporters of the governing party are themselves major purveyors of disinformation. [...]
France's new anti-fake news service Viginum has been allocated €4m to procure technology and hire 25 additional staff in signs which suggest the service is poised to work more closely with the French intelligence community. [...]
The French government is organising its intelligence services' push against foreign disinformation. The General secretariat for defense and national security laid in early August the roles military intelligence and domestic intelligence will play within the newly formed Operational committee against information manipulation (Colmi). [...]