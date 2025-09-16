Ukraine
Kyiv looks to Europe for GEOINT support amid uncertainty from Washington
The geopolitical power plays in Earth observationAs global strategic rivalries return to the fore - in Ukraine, Gaza, the Taiwan Straight and in Africa, where Russia is a force to be reckoned with - accumulating crises are influencing the spy-satellite power players: who observes what, who sets up where, who sows alliances with whom and, increasingly, who releases what data publicly.The upshot is that the targets selected for observation, the countries being courted, and the NGOs and broadcasters being brought into the loop all provide insight into the major space players' strategies and focal points. [...]
-
NATO country
-
Ukraine country
-
Airbus Defence and Space organisation
-
BlackSky organisation
-
Donald Trump public figure
-
GUR organisation
-
Iceye organisation
-
Kirilo Budanov public figure
-
Maxar organisation
-
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency organisation
-
National Reconnaissance Office organisation
-
PlaNet organisation
-
Umbra organisation
-
Capella