Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
French army gives up on Safran's Patroller drone

A Safran Patroller drone presented at the Eurosatory Defence and Security exhibition at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, 21 June 2024.
A Safran Patroller drone presented at the Eurosatory Defence and Security exhibition at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, 21 June 2024. © Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AFP
After months of rumours, several military sources say the French army is set to quietly abandon the Patroller programme, which has been marked by technical delays, tactical vulnerabilities and incompatibility with the realities of modern warfare observed in Ukraine. [...]
Reading time 5 minutes Grégory Priolon

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up keyword notifications

Read also

Set up keyword notifications

  1.  Home  
  2.  Surveillance & Interception 
  3.  French army gives up on Safran's Patroller drone 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!