UAE
Behind the scenes of renowned cyber specialist's arrest in Dubai

Intelligence Online can reveal that Australian-British cyber specialist Andrew Grunstein's imprisonment in Dubai in January is linked to a legal dispute between a former Indian spymaster and a Dubai company. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Pierre Gastineau, Geoffroy Pellevoizin

Surveillance & Interception

