Italy
Italian domestic intelligence revealed as Israeli cyber client

A report by US group Meta on the use of Graphite spyware from Israeli firm Paragon has once again thrust Italian cyber intelligence into the limelight. Intelligence Online lifts the lid on the identity of one of Paragon's Italian clients. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

