Intelligence Online
Spotlight
FRANCE

Long-awaited Falcon Archange enters test phase

A major French intelligence programme, dubbed 'Archange', aimed at strengthening France's intelligence gathering capabilities, is currently being tested. This project is aimed at improving their performances in the field, whose weaknesses have been highlighted by the war in Ukraine. [...] (543 words)
Published on 11/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

