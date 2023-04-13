Filigran raises funds, Mark McLaughlin advises Conceal, Ukraine sets up cyber warfare institute
A summit dedicated to the hybrid war between Ukraine and Russia is to take place in Washington, thanks to sponsorship from private sector cyber security and intelligence operators and CIA venture capital firm In-Q-Tel. The event will highlight the cyber offensive operations carried out by Ukraine's GUR.
NetAbstraction, the US cyber misattribution firm founded by former NSA officer Barbara Hunt, has the Middle East in its sights. It has been putting its best foot forward at the GISEC fair in Dubai with a renewed team and with the help of French cyber business developer Marc Kassis.