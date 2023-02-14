Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA TURKEY

Turkey's Kron group launches drive in Dubai and New York after severing links with ZTE

Turkish cybersecurity company Kron Teknoloji has severed its links with Chinese telecoms giant ZTE ahead of a drive to develop its international presence. Its former backer, now on the US sanctions list, has been replaced by a shareholder with better relations with the States. [...] (416 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

