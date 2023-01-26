Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight
BANGLADESH ISRAEL

Like Intellexa, Merlinx collaborates with Bangladeshi intelligence

Israeli spyware firm Merlinx, acquired in 2021 by Israeli-US cloud data company OwnBackup, has been supplying its tools to Bangladesh's intelligence service via Israeli-PC integrator Prelysis. Its rival Intellexa was exposed this month for doing business with the same service. [...] (220 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2023

Surveillance & Interception

Bangladesh's technical intelligence agency, the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, is seeking a contractor for its strategic interception platform project. © Indigo Publications 2022/Joa_Souza/Haykirdi/iStock
Spotlight
BANGLADESH 10/11/2022

Technical intelligence service faces shrinking cyber offer 

The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre needs a partner to develop its Integrated Lawful Interception System at a time when Western cyber firms have been pulling out of the country. [...]

