ISRAEL

Israeli cyber tsar Tal Dilian plans Tel Aviv return

Intellexa founder Tal Dilian.
Intellexa founder Tal Dilian. © taldilian.com
The CEO of active cyber intelligence firm Intellexa, which hit the headlines in recent months over the use of its spyware, hopes to set up a new firm in Tel Aviv which would be an integrator of the full range of intelligence tools available. [...] (288 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

