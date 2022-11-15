Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SINGAPORE TURKEY

Ikon, the new face of Turkish-Singaporean interception software specialist BTT

BTT, the Turkish software firm exposed in the Hacking Team leaks in 2015, has resurfaced as Ikon Arge Teknoloji thanks to a mysterious Singaporean partner. [...] (224 words)
Issue dated 15/11/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Ikon, the new face of Turkish-Singaporean interception software specialist BTT 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!