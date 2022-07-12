Riyadh and Abu Dhabi scout for drones at Eurosatory
In building their respective sovereign defence industries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have found themselves vying for the same drone technology specialists. [...]
The US government's increasing attention on Chinese cooperation in the new technology sphere apparently has not put off financier Jim Breyer, who is positioning himself as an interface between Chinese and US artificial intelligence companies. [...]