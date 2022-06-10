Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
AUSTRALIA

Ripjar, the Australian Signals Directorate's new big data analytics provider

Ripjar has landed two back-to-back contracts. The British start-up founded by former GCHQ officers provides its data fusion and analytics platform, Labyrinth, to the Australian Signals Directorate. [...] (165 words)
Issue dated 10/06/2022
This article is free
Create an account to read more

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Ripjar, the Australian Signals Directorate's new big data analytics provider 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!