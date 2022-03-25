Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
ISRAEL

Spymaster Gaby Portnoy brings military intelligence background to INCD

Gaby Portnoy, director of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD).
Gaby Portnoy, director of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD). © INCD/LinkedIn
In recent years the Israel National Cyber Directorate has been trying to get legislation passed that would give it more powers, but the intelligence services have resisted these efforts. Its new director, Gaby Portnoy, a former military intelligence officer, may improve its chances of making a mark. [...] (365 words)
Issue dated 25/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Spymaster Gaby Portnoy brings military intelligence background to INCD 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!