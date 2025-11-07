Spotlight | Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
The Saudi prince at the heart of Riyadh and Islamabad's technical intelligence cooperation
Former Saudi regional governor Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud is establishing himself as the kingdom's political and commercial interface with Pakistan. His knowledge of the Pakistani business ecosystem, particularly in cyber and intelligence technologies, and his ties to the discreet subcontractors of Pakistan's most powerful intelligence service, make him particularly well-suited.