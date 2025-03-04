Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | France, Pakistan
Paris seeks closer ties with Pakistan's defence industry

French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Élysée Palace on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Deal summit in Paris on 22 June 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Élysée Palace on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Deal summit in Paris on 22 June 2023. © Tomas Stevens/Abacapress.com/Reuters
With relations between France and India at an all-time high, notably in defence, Paris is also starting to set up economic links with India's neighbouring enemy Pakistan. Intelligence Online can reveal the details of these first steps towards closer relations. [...]
France, Pakistan
From Lahore to French rural villages, a curious Franco-Pakistani business network is taking shape

An intriguing Franco-Pakistani business club is being set up between Lahore and Allier in provincical France, bringing together ex-French diplomats, business intelligence firms and Pakistani tycoons. Intelligence Online can reveal the beginnings of a big Pakistani commercial offensive in France and Europe, with potential defence contracts to come.

LogoSubscribers only International Dealmaking 20.11.2024
The Sovereign Club was co-founded by former diplomat André de Bussy.

