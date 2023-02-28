Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Battle with agent threatens Janus Global's future State Department contracts

In a spat that could harm its prospects of obtaining new US government contracts in certain markets, private security firm Janus Global Operations is fighting back against a lawsuit from RS Logistical Solutions, its former ally in the Middle East and Africa. [...] (289 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

