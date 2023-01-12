Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Ukrainian space agency takes on enhanced satellite communications role

Work is piling up on the desk of the new interim head of the Ukrainian space agency as the war with Russia rages on. The agency is set to take on greater responsibility for satellite communications, but wants to become more self-sufficient in this area and improve its overall efficiency. [...] (748 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading
A satellite image shows a battalion-sized unit in a convoy near Filativka training area, Crimea February 15, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES 03/03/2022

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone. [...]

