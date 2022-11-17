Your account has been succesfully created.
BANGLADESH CHINA

Chinese oil firms make headway in Bangladesh, one strategic step at a time

With the help of a few well-connected officials and consultants, China wants to secure control of the local energy market, which would allow it to move strategically throughout the region. [...] (419 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022

International Dealmaking

Bangladesh's technical intelligence agency, the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, is seeking a contractor for its strategic interception platform project. © Indigo Publications 2022/Joa_Souza/Haykirdi/iStock
Spotlight
BANGLADESH 10/11/2022

Technical intelligence service faces shrinking cyber offer 

The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre needs a partner to develop its Integrated Lawful Interception System at a time when Western cyber firms have been pulling out of the country. [...]

