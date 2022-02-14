Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA

"Otaku" businessman Essam al-Bukhary boosts Saudi-Japanese business relations

Saudi businessman Essam al-Bukhary.
Saudi businessman Essam al-Bukhary. © Essam al-Bukhary/Twitter
Japan and Saudi Arabia have many common interests but few channels for discreet communication with each other. Tokyo-based Essam al-Bukhary, who is close to Prince Mohammed bin Salman, looks to be ideally placed to serve as an intermediary between the two countries' business communities. [...] (574 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
