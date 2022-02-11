Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN RUSSIA

Lukoil bosses make moves on Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea fields

Vagit Alekperov, President of Lukoil, and Alik Aidarbayev of JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) signing an agreement on the Al-Farabi Project of the Caspian Sea, 8 October 2020..
Vagit Alekperov, President of Lukoil, and Alik Aidarbayev of JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) signing an agreement on the Al-Farabi Project of the Caspian Sea, 8 October 2020.. © Lukoil
With Kazakhstan getting back to business after the recent unrest, Lukoil oil chef Vagit Alekperov visited Nur-Sultan earlier this month to maintain his presence there and ensure the continuity of Kazakh contracts. [...] (359 words)
Issue dated 11/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
