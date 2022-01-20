Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ UNITED KINGDOM

Genel Energy pushes through on inevitable rupture with Kurdistan Regional Government

The Miran field, operated by Genel Energy in Iraq.
The Miran field, operated by Genel Energy in Iraq. © Genel Energy/Haystar Talib/Facebook
Though on familiar turf in Iraqi Kurdistan, the oil company has faced a string of setbacks, not the least with its exploration of the Miran and Bani Bawi fields. It has even decided to take its dispute with the Erbil authorities to an arbitration court in London. [...] (407 words)
Issue dated 20/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
IRAQ 17/12/2021

Lahur Talabani rouses his troops as he continues to battle with his cousin for leadership of the PUK 

By proclaiming himself sole president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani thought he would be able to force his cousin into exile and retain control of his Sulaymaniya stronghold. Unfortunately for him, Lahur Talabani still has support in political and security circles and does not intend to let go of the reins of power so easily. [...]
Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). © Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 17 September 2021 in London. © @IKRPresident/Twitter
Spotlight
IRAQ UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM 20/10/2021

KRG communications service armed from London and Washington 

In an attempt to enhance its image and strengthen its international alliances, the Kurdistan Regional Government, dominated by the Barzani clan, has enlisted foreign representatives. It has even recruited Boris Johnson's former head of communications. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Genel Energy pushes through on inevitable rupture with Kurdistan Regional Government 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!