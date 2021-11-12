Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

London lays groundwork for British cyber among Gulf allies

CyLon, a British cyber incubator close to the UK government and advised by Israel's former domestic intelligence chief Yuval Diskin, has been developing semi-public accelerators in the Gulf with funding from the Foreign Office, itself keen to export British cyber tools to the region. [...] (427 words)
Issue dated 12/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
This article can also be read here:  Surveillance & Interception

