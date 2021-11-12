Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Founded by British Indian Lyric Jain, anti-fake news company Logically is currently growing fast in India. It has positioned itself in the country's sizeable market for securing elections against information manipulation. Its task is a tricky one, however, given that the supporters of the governing party are themselves major purveyors of disinformation. [...]
The informal diplomatic group was launched in July by a trio of consultants-politicians with extensive business connections in the Abraham Accords countries. Its operations will be headed by a consultant from Pall Mall Communications, which handles PR for the UAE in London. [...]