The cement sector is a crucial part of President Abdel Fattah al Sisi's future administrative capital mega-project. Dominated by the Egyptian army, the sector has suffered a new setback following German company HeidelbergCement and its French and Italian subsidiaries' decision to register a request for arbitration proceedings with the World Bank's arbitration court, ICSID. [...]
After resuming their diplomatic relations, Damascus and Abu Dhabi are back in business with one another again in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition. Syria has a major presence for the first time since 2011 and is counting on a new bilateral business council to attract Emirati investment. [...]
The cement company Vicat claims it has unfairly lost out in Egypt due to the Egyptian military taking increasing control of the construction industry. With Paris unable to help, Vicat has turned to the World Bank's arbitration court. [...]
The low-profile East Gas Co, which includes a number of former intelligence chiefs on its board, is playing a key role in Egypt's current purchases of Israeli gas. It sees itself extending this role in the future to foreign firms looking to tap into Egypt's own gas production. [...]
First Vicat, now HeidelbergCement and its French and Italian subsidiaries have launched arbitral proceedings with the ICSID against the Egyptian state. This new setback for the cement sector, which is dominated by the army despite being open to foreign investors, could affect some of the major construction projects underway, not the least New Cairo City. [...]