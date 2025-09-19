China, France

After visiting genomics and biotechnology research showcase Genopole near Paris last week, a delegation from the Chinese state-owned nuclear giant, China National Nuclear Corp, is heading to Lyon and Cadarache.
Xi Jinping's military purges (1/5) – With a new wave of purges targeting factions close to the president, Intelligence Online has conducted a months-long investigation into the vast anti-corruption campaign sweeping the country's military. This first episode looks at the reasons behind the purge, increasingly criticised by the top brass.
In contrast to the weakening of US capabilities to counter foreign interference and Donald Trump's U-turns on Beijing, Congress is pushing the executive branch to share more intelligence with European allies to thwart Chinese efforts.
Qatar has become crucial as the West races to find a solution to wean itself off Russia gas amid its rivalry with China. While the emirate is happy to align its interests with US and European groups for now, Beijing has not said its last word.
Keen to get a firmer foothold in Iraqi Kurdistan's promising economy, the Chinese government is deploying State Security to woo the local intelligentsia and gain access to the region's decision-makers.