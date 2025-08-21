France
French court to audit SGDSN and Viginum
The Cour des Comptes is planning to carry out an audit of the SGDSN defence and national security secretariat by the end of the year.
A French report on a Russian disinformation operation dubbed Storm-1516 draws in part on investigations conducted by an anonymous account, whose publications stopped abruptly after Elon Musk's DOGE purged USAID.
To protect participants at the European anti-disinformation NGO EU DisinfoLab's annual conference just held in Riga, only a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border, Latvia's intelligence service deployed reinforced security measures.