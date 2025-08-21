Your account has been succesfully created.
France
French cyber agency Viginum's head of ops moves to private sector

After around three years in France's fledgling agency dedicated to combating foreign disinformation, Viginum's head of operations is set to join the Finnish disinformation-fighting company Check First. [...]
Nicolas Quénel

Government Intelligence

