00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
The curious connections of a France-based agent of Russian influence

View of the Russian Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral in Paris
View of the Russian Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral in Paris © Xose Bouzas/Hans Lucas via AFP
A Russian citizen living in France is heavily promoting Kremlin narratives in the French-speaking news ecosystem. His articles, which have been republished by various media outlets, can also be found on websites linked to an influence operation attributed to Russian military intelligence's Unit 54777. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Nicolas Quenel

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 2d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 2d and 18h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 06/06/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  The curious connections of a France-based agent of Russian influence 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!