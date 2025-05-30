00 days
Spymaster | France, United Kingdom
Britain's top spy Richard Moore, the cool-headed Europhile at the head of MI6

Richard Moore, the outgoing head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service.
Richard Moore, the outgoing head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service. © Stefan Rousseau/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Despite dealing with the fall-out from Brexit and the AUKUS controversy, Richard Moore has become a well-liked figure in Europe, a testament to both his diplomatic acumen and his skill as a spy master. But his tenure as "C", which is due to end this summer, has also been marked by unforced errors. [...]
