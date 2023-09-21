US intel still struggling over its China strategy
As Washington's major focus, China is mobilising ever more of the US intelligence community's resources, leading to significant shifts within it.
The Chinese army's mobilisation on the border with Arunachal Pradesh reaffirms the Chinese Communist Party's interest in the territory. Chinese intelligence services are also obtaining Indian passports for their personnel by facilitating marriages between men from Arunachal Pradesh and Chinese women.
A review into whether the NSA and the US Cyber Command, currently helmed by the same chief, should be separated, seems to point towards maintaining a status quo. The results of the audit into the matter point to a majority of stakeholders preferring this option.
Close to Singapore's zero-day vulnerabilities broker Coseinc and Chinese cybersecurity giant Qi An Xin, China's Pangu Lab has published a lengthy report on a threat campaign attributed to the NSA-linked advance persistent threat group Equation Group.