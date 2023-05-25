Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

US State Department's intelligence service bolsters recruitment strategy to attract specialists

Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, Brett Holmgren, in May 2021.
Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, Brett Holmgren, in May 2021. © Rod Lamkey - CNP/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Faced with an increasingly diverse range of threats and growing competition for expertise inside the intelligence community, the US State Department's intelligence service is aiming to enhance its curb appeal to potential recruits. [...] (231 words)
Published on 25/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  US State Department's intelligence service bolsters recruitment strategy to attract specialists 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!