VIETNAM

Zalo, Vietnam's Facebook, at centre of battle to control information

Pressure is mounting on the company VNG and its Zalo application.
Pressure is mounting on the company VNG and its Zalo application. © Florence Lo/Reuters
Vietnam's Communist Party is piling the pressure on Vietnamese digital companies to apply cybersecurity legislation. The first collateral victim looks set to be VNG, which is developing the application Zalo, as the countries' sovereign ministries engage in a battle for influence. [...] (426 words)
Published on 27/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

