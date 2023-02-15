Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS RUSSIA

Lukashenko takes care to keep Russophile strongman Karpenkov onside

The regime's creation of a commission supposedly to facilitate the return of political exiles to Belarus is intended to send a message both to Washington and to Belarus's siloviki. The measure is largely symbolic, since powerful deputy internal affairs minister Nikolay Karpenkov is opposed to any attempt to appease the country's dissidents. [...] (468 words)
Issue dated 15/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

