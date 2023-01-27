Houthis brainstorm new tactics as ceasefire ends
After Saudi Arabia rejected the Houthis' demands for extending the ceasefire that first took effect in April, the Iran-backed rebels have not given up on their military operations. [...]
Five months since it was set up, the Political Leadership Council mandated by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to bring calm to Yemen is undergoing its first existential crisis. With armed conflict increasing between factions of the anti-Houthi coalition vying for control of the south of the country, Washington is bracing for that side's conflict with pro-Iran militias to worsen. [...]
