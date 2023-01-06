Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
Spymaster AFGHANISTAN

Abdul Haq Wasiq struggles to hold reins of bureau dominated by Haqqanis

Abdul Haq Wasiq in 2019.
Abdul Haq Wasiq in 2019. © Karim Jaafar/AFP
Afghanistan's fledgling intelligence service, set up by the Taliban when they swept to power in 2021, is struggling to establish itself as it wrestles with internal strife and the country's volatile security situation, placing its chief Abdul Haq Wasiq in a precarious position. [...] (601 words)
Issue dated 06/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

