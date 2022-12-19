Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

US State Department ramps up its defence against biological threats

As part of the new national biodefence strategy, the US State Department is making adjustments to improve its response to global health risks, which are considered a national security issue. This largely involves increased use of the country's intelligence services. [...] (231 words)
Issue dated 19/12/2022

