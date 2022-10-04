Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA EUROPE RUSSIA TURKEY

Xi prepares diplomatic push to preserve "neutral" stance on Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. © Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/Epa/MaxPPP
Xi Jinping is rallying his diplomats in Europe with a view to re-entering the diplomatic discussions on the war in Ukraine after the CCP congress scheduled for 16 October. [...] (382 words)
Issue dated 04/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Xi prepares diplomatic push to preserve "neutral" stance on Russia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!