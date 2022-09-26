Your account has been succesfully created.
The Intelligence Gazette: Russia's mobilisation, PUK ends internal feud, EU's foresight hub, France's cyber security plan at UN, defence attachés' battles in Indo-Pacific region

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Moscow, Erbil, New York, Helsinki and Brussels. [...] (742 words)
Issue dated 26/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

