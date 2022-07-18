Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Zelensky faced difficult choice over his spymaster and childhood friend Ivan Bakanov

Former head of SBU Ivan Bakanov.
Former head of SBU Ivan Bakanov. © Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA/MaxPPP
Whie the Russian security services have suffered after their alleged failings in the build-up to the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian intelligence chief Ivan Bakanov has been sacked as head of domestic intelligence in President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration. [...] (956 words)
Issue dated 18/07/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Government Intelligence

