LODI loses battle for damages over Riyadh and Cairo ODAS defence contracts
The business diplomacy firm LODI Consulting has walked away empty-handed after a lengthy legal wrangle with the ODAS, France's military exports office. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
French examining magistrates probing the sale of Nexa cyber tools to Egypt want to extend their investigation to Saudi Arabian contracts as well, a development that is causing concern among a number of companies that supplied materiel through the export office ODAS. [...]