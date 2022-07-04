Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT UNITED STATES FRANCE PORTUGAL RUSSIA

The Intelligence Gazette: Cairo shifts view on Syria, DGSE on Order of Liberation board, drones for Portuguese military, ex-FSO to Russian Security Council, CIA moles

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets of news, big and small, from the global intelligence community. This week we hone in on Cairo, Moscow, Lisbon and Paris. [...] (683 words)
Issue dated 04/07/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
RUSSIA 21/10/2021

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin 

Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool//EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

